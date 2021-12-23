Kudumbashree elections from January 7

KOCHI

Elections to neighbourhood groups, area development societies, and community development societies (CDS) under the State Kudumbashree Mission will begin on January 7, to bring a fresh set of hands to the helm of affairs from January 26, 2022.

The District Collector will be the chief returning officer. Deputy Collector, Elections, will supervise the process.

Elections to neighbourhood groups will begin on January 7, and those to CDSs will be held on January 25, said sources in the mission. A total of 102 returning officers and an equal number of assistant returning officers have been designated for the smooth conduct of elections. There are 102 CDSs in Ernakulam district.

There are 3.5 lakh members under the mission in Ernakulam, and they are under 27,000 neighbourhood groups and 102 CDSs.