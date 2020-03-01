Kerala

Kudumbashree efforts to empower women lauded

Electricity Minister M.M.Mani speaking at a function to distribute the interest subsidy of loans under the RKL scheme at Cheruthoni on Sunday.

Electricity Minister M.M. Mani distributed the interest subsidy of loans given to the neighbourhood groups under the

Kudumbashree Mission allotted under the Resurgent Kerala Loan Scheme (RKLS) on Sunday.

Inaugurating the function, Mr Mani said that empowerment of women and making them self-sufficient could be achieved through the Kudumbashree Mission.

It could also contribute in social welfare activities and in service and marketing sectors. The government aimed at more empowerment of women and the policies are designed to achieve it, he said. In the first instalment of over ₹10.13 crore subsidy allotted to 1,047 members of 578 neighbourhood groups, ₹70 lakh was distributed in terms of interest subsidy. Kudumbashree Mission district co-ordinator Ajesh T.G. presided the function held at Cheruthoni.

