Kudumbashree drive to create 15,000 jobs

Part of programme for finding jobs for at least five persons in every local body

The Kudumbashree poverty alleviation and women empowerment mission has rolled out Athijeevanam, a programme to create new livelihoods for at least 15,000 people.

Athijeevanam is being implemented as part of the 100-day action plan of the government.

One of the 100 components of action plan is creating livelihood opportunities for 50,000 people.

Athijeevanam is being organised as part of the Local Employment Assurance Programme (LEAP) of the government that aims at finding livelihood for at least five persons in every local self-government institution.

Launched on September 25, this mission mode campaign will come to an end on October 15. Creating awareness of Athijeevanam in all neighbourhood groups and making those interested to register online is under way. So far, nearly 12,000 people have registered.

The registration is followed by a general orientation training on the opportunities available.

This has kicked off in some districts. Once the training is completed, a two-day ‘Entrepreneurship Development Programme’ will be organised on the various enterprises and how to start them. Classes on each sector will follow. These will give an idea about the interests of each person, and accordingly, skill training will be provided to them. They will also be made familiar with the various kinds of support provided by the Kudumbashree.

Microenterprise conveners, area development society (ADS) members, and resource persons will explain the subject at neighbourhood group meetings.

Some of the areas that the Kudumbashree is focussing on include Janakeeya hotels. Of the targeted 1,000 hotels, 700 have started. The remaining too will be started in panchayats.