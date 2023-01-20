ADVERTISEMENT

Kudumbashree Day to be observed on May 17 every year

January 20, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

As part of Kudumbashree’s 25th anniversary, the State government has issued orders that May 17 be celebrated as Kudumbashree Day every year.

Kudumbashree was set up on May 17, 1998. Formed with the objective of poverty alleviation and women’s social and financial empowerment, it will complete 25 years this May 17. It is against this backdrop that Kudumbashree executive director Jafar Malik wrote to the goverment last month seeking declaration of May 17 as Kudumbashree Day.

In a statement on Friday, Mr. Malik said the government order would give a boost to the gatherings to be held in three lakh neighbourhood groups (NHG) of the Kudumbashree as part of the silver jubilee celebrations that would kick off on January 26. Nearly 45 lakh Kudumbashree women would take part in the NHG gatherings to be held simultaneously across the State.

