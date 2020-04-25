Kudumbashree continues Nutrimix production

The State’s women empowerment mission Kudumbashree has ensured manufacture of Amrutham Nutrimix, food supplement for anganwadi children, by its units without any disruption despite the month-long lockdown.

Children between the ages of six months and three years in all local self-government institutions get the supplement through anganwadis with the support of the Women and Child Development Department as part of the Union government’s Take Home Ration Strategy.

The Kudumbashree network’s 241 Nutrimix units across the 14 districts have been manufacturing adequate quantity of the nutritious supplement for the children in 33,115 anganwadis in the State despite the restrictions. As much as 1,583 tonnes of the supplement has been manufactured from the beginning of the month till April 24.

Distribution too has been made effective, a statement here said. The anganwadis have been closed since the lockdown began.

Unhindered process

However, Nutrimix production has continued unhindered in all the districts. Nearly, 1,600 women have been manufacturing the supplement while maintaining social distancing norms.

In all units, the shift system is in force, with only half the members engaged in manufacture and related jobs.

Representatives of the district mission work with the units to monitor the production process.

Later, the food supplement is supplied to the anganwadis and the helpers take it to each child’s home.