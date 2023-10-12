Kudumbashree conducting cookery contests to promote Keraleeyam

October 12, 2023 11:20 pm | Updated 11:20 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Kudumbashree women entrepreneurs have earned a reputation for the tasty fare churned out by them. Kudumbashree is now organising district-level cookery contests to bring out their full potential.

The cookery contests are being organised to promote the food festival being organised in the State capital as part of the State government’s Keraleeyam next month.

The two best units in the district-level contests will get ₹5,000 and ₹2,500, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nearly 1,500 units that are affiliated to the Kudumbashree and doing a good job in the catering sector are taking part in the district-level competitions. The competing units have to prepare three dishes that reflect the diverse fare of the district concerned.

While the units brings the kitchen equipment required, raw material and ingredients are provided by the organisers as per a list provided by the units an hour before the contest. These can include special ingredients or garnish.

The units have to present their dishes and also give in writing their recipes.

Apart from taste, the quantity of protein and carbohydrate in a dish and its benefits are considered for deciding the winner.

The competitions are held as per the green protocol. The units taking part in the contest should be recommended by the Kudumbashree community development societies concerned.

An organising committee, with the Kudumbashree district mission coordinators as chairpersons, have been formed in all districts for the smooth conduct of the contests.

The contests have been organised in Wayanad and Alappuzha districts, and will be completed in the remaining districts by the end of next week.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.