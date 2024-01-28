GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kudumbashree Career Carnival begins

January 28, 2024 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Participants at the job fair at Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Pattom on Sunday.

Job fairs organised by the Kudumbashree district mission got under way here on Sunday.

V.K. Prasanth, MLA, performed the district-level inauguration of the job fairs at Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Pattom, here.

The job fairs under the name ‘Career Carnival’ are being organised at various places in the district as part of programmes implemented by the Kudumbashree through the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDUGKY) aimed at transforming Thiruvananthapuram into a district without any unemployed.

Spot registration for free skill development training, provided to young men and women through the DDUGKY, was also held along with the job fair. Courses are offered in 24 sectors such as tourism, hospitality management, finance, telecom, food processing, health care, and information technology.

Nearly 75 employers took part in the job fair. Anad Kudumbashree community development society chairperson Vinitha V.S. presided over the inaugural. Kudumbashree district mission coordinator B. Sreejith spoke.

The other Career Carnival job fairs in the district will be held at Greenland auditorium, Nedumangad, on February 3; T.J. Auditorium, Neyyattinkara, on February 6; Priyathama auditorium, Balaramapuram, on February 9; and Dwaraka auditorium, Attingal, on February 17.

