Kudumbashree ‘Career Carnival’ begins today

January 27, 2024 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Kudumbashree district mission will organise job fairs under the name ‘Career Carnival’ at various centres in the district from Sunday.

The job fairs are being organised as part of various programmes implemented through the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDUGKY) with the aim of transforming Thiruvananthapuram into an unemployment-free district.

Spot registration for free skill development courses provided to young men and women through the DDUGKY will be held along with the job fairs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Courses in 24 sectors such as tourism, hospitality, management, finance, telecom, food processing, health care, and information technology are being provided.

More than 75 employers will take part in the first of the ‘Career Carnival’ job fairs at Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Pattom, on Sunday. About 1,000-odd youngsters are expected to get recruited.

Other venues

The other Career Carnival job fairs will be held at Greenland auditorium, Nedumangad, on February 3; T.J. Auditorium, Neyyattinkara, on February 6; Priyathama auditorium, Balaramapuram, on February 9; and Dwaraka auditorium, Attingal, on February 17.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.