Kudumbashree ‘Career Carnival’ begins today

January 27, 2024 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Kudumbashree district mission will organise job fairs under the name ‘Career Carnival’ at various centres in the district from Sunday.

The job fairs are being organised as part of various programmes implemented through the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDUGKY) with the aim of transforming Thiruvananthapuram into an unemployment-free district.

Spot registration for free skill development courses provided to young men and women through the DDUGKY will be held along with the job fairs.

Courses in 24 sectors such as tourism, hospitality, management, finance, telecom, food processing, health care, and information technology are being provided.

More than 75 employers will take part in the first of the ‘Career Carnival’ job fairs at Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Pattom, on Sunday. About 1,000-odd youngsters are expected to get recruited.

Other venues

The other Career Carnival job fairs will be held at Greenland auditorium, Nedumangad, on February 3; T.J. Auditorium, Neyyattinkara, on February 6; Priyathama auditorium, Balaramapuram, on February 9; and Dwaraka auditorium, Attingal, on February 17.