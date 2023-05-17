Kudumbashree can play key role in eradicating extreme poverty by 2025: CM

May 17, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Kudumbashree can do a lot for the uplift of 64,006 families that are living in extreme poverty in the State, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the valedictory of the Kudumbashree Silver Jubilee, announcing the observance of May 17 every year as Kudumbashree Day, and inaugurating Kudumbashree’s RadioSree at the Putharikandam grounds here on Wednesday.

Mr. Vijayan said as many as 64,006 families had been found to be living in extreme poverty in the State. Kerala would now focus on activities to lift them out of extreme poverty. The goal was to ensure that by November 1, 2025, not one of these families was left on the list of people living in extreme poverty. Concerted efforts were needed by the entire State to realise this objective, and the Kudumbashree mission should be able to support such efforts, he said.

Kudumbashree had played a special role in alleviating poverty in the State, as compared to the situation in other States.

In 1996, following a study on poverty alleviation by the then government, it was found that if financial progress of women was ensured, poverty could be overcome to a certain extent. However, the women lacked employment opportunities and resources to become part of the production sector. Kudumbashree was set up to overcome such challenges.

Its initial target was to remove absolute poverty in 10 years. However, it was not just lack of finances that was the cause for poverty among women but also absence of basic facilities and democratic attitudes towards them. Activities to overcome such limitations were taken up by the Kudumbashree.

Its objective of poverty alleviation had seen good progress, and Kerala had become the State with least poverty, the Chief Minister said.

Its organisational structure was strengthened with the idea of fighting for rights through a social collective. The advantage of its three-tier network was that local bodies could intervene for the growth of the Kudumbashree units.

Today, Kudumbashree was the biggest women collective in Asia. Lakhs of families benefited from it. There was also great demand for Kudumbashree products and services. Many hurdles still cropped up as Kudumbashree tried to change with the times and drew up new projects. However, it should continue looking ahead.

In 25 years, Kudumbashree had become a women’s collective that was a model for the world. It had played a leading role in making women in the State self-sufficient. Every Malayali should be proud of this achievement, Mr. Vijayan said.

He gave away awards to the best community development societies – Kanjikuzhy CDS in Alappuzha, Vellamunda CDS in Wayanad, Kottukal CDS in Thiruvananthapuram, Sreekrishnapuram CDS in Palakkad, Marayur CDS in Idukki, as well the Kozhikode Corporation that implemented the ‘Oppam Koodeyundu Karuthalode’ campaign successfully.

Minister for Local Self-government M.B. Rajesh, who presided over the function, said Kudumbashree’s contributions to development of women in modern Kerala were huge. The influence of 50 lalkh Kudumbashree women was visible in all sectors, the Minister said.

The Minister also released the Kudumbashree theme song and gave away the award for its lyrics to Sreekala Devayanam.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan released the new-look Kudumbashree logo.