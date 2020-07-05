Kudumbashree Cafe Corners at airports

Thiruvananthapuram

The first such kiosk started at the Nedumbassery airport on June 26

The Kudumbashree has started Cafe Corners at the international airport here and in Kochi to offer refreshments to expatriates returning home.

The Cafe Corners at the airport here—one in the lounge inside the terminal and another in the corridor outside—began functioning on Sunday.

The kiosks, run by Big B Eats, a Kudumbashree-affiliated unit, provide refreshments to non-resident Keralites disembarking from flights and in for a wait owing to COVID-19 tests.

While the kiosk in the lounge provides tea, snacks such as biscuits, and drinking water, the one outside the terminal will provide steamed eats, limited number of vegetarian and non-vegetarian meals, and biryani from Monday. The two Cafe Corners are manned by three women.

Kudumbashree Executive Director Harikishore S. said health tests required expatriates to wait at the airports, but buying food from the airport was not affordable for those feeling the pinch of COVID-19 hardship. Even after getting out, they might not be able to buy food on the journey home owing to safety protocols. A decision was then taken by the Chief Minister to rope in Kudumbashree to provide refreshments to them at affordable rates and gave directions to Collectors of the districts concerned.

First at Nedumbassery

The first such kiosk started at the Nedumbassery airport on June 26. The Cafe Corner there is run by a five-member unit from Kunnukara panchayat. Renjini S., Ernakulam district mission in-charge, said the demand for their refreshments was so good that nothing was left over at the end of the day. The unit, she said, was making a profit of ₹4,000 to ₹6,000 a day. Tea, coffee, biscuits, snacks such as ‘pazham pori,’ ‘ada,’ stuffed ‘kozhukatta,’ and ‘enna pathiri,’ were being served at reasonable rates.

The units have been deployed keeping in mind safety precautions. The people at the kiosks are allowed in only after temperature checks and have to don PPE kits. The food is served without coming into contact with customers. Money too does not change hands—it is deposited in a box and the change too is returned the same way. The cash box is opened only two days later. The women have also been given training by Health authorities.

The Kudumbashree Cafe Corners will soon open at the Kannur and Karipur airports too.