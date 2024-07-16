Kudumbashree banana chips, sarkara varatti under a single brand this Onam

Kudumbashree is set to bring out banana chips and sarkara varatti (jaggery-coated banana chips) under a single brand in time for Onam.

Last year, Kudumbashree had registered sales of banana chips and sarkara varatti to the tune of ₹18 crore during Onam. This year, it expects better sales, especially as the two snacks will reach the market under a uniform brand across the State.

A brand image has already been developed for the uniform packaging. Training is also being provided to the units so that production protocols for the two products can be unified.

Post-Onam, uniform branding will be introduced for virgin coconut oil and related products, say Kudumbashree officials.

There are plans to expand uniform branding to other districts too soon. At present, 16 products are available with uniform branding in Malappuram, Thrissur, and Kottayam districts. The products include spice powders such as turmeric, red chilli powder, coriander powder, fish masala, puttu podi, and instant idli and dosa powder.

In Kannur where Kudumbashree first introduced branding post-pandemic to make the products more attractive and improve sales, 28 products are available.

Officials say that for branding, a consortium of entrepreneurial units in the area of spice powders and powdered flours is formed and training given to them to ensure uniformity in value chain, right from sourcing of raw material to processed involved in drying and powdering to packaging. A uniform packaging is designed for each product and handed over to the district consortiums for printing and distribution to entrepreneurs.

The Kudumbashree mission’s Home Shop initiative will also be extended to all districts soon. At present, Home Shop is being implemented successfully in Kannur, Kozhikode, and Malappuram districts. As part of this direct marketing initiative, Kudumbashree women called home shoppers will collect Kudumbashree products from local entrepreneurs and made available to customers through doorstep delivery. This distribution-sales network ensures employment and regular income for the Kudumbashree women, quality products for customers, and strengthens local economy, say officials.