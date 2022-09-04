Kudumbashree Bala Parliament today
The Kudumbashree will organise a State-level Bala Parliament for its Balasabha members at the old Assembly hall on the Secretariat premises on Monday.
Minister for Transport Antony Raju will inaugurate the children’s parliament at 10 a.m. District panchayat president D. Suresh Kumar will preside.
