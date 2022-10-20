Kudumbashree bags two national awards

The Hindu Bureau Thiruvananthapuram
October 20, 2022 20:44 IST

Kudumbashree has received two national awards of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) Urban Award 2021, instituted by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Kudumbashree Executive Director Jafar Malik received the award from Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri at the Indian Urban Housing Conclave at Rajkot, Gujarat.

Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore and Union Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Manoj Joshi were present.

The State, through Kudumbashree that is the nodal agency for PMAY, got the awards for the Best Convergence Model of PMAY(U) with Livelihood Schemes and the Best Community-oriented Projects under PMAY(U).

PMAY(U) is being implemented in the State in convergence with the LIFE housing project.

Among municipalities, the Mattannur municipality bagged the third spot at the national level on the strength of its performance within a stipulated period of 150 days.

Convergence with LIFE project, Ayyankali employment guarantee scheme, and National Urban Livelihoods Mission as well as projects of the municipalities concerned bagged Kudumbashree the convergence award.

