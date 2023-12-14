Kudumbashree auxiliary groups’ meet on December 23

December 14, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Kudumbashree auxiliary groups that have been dormant to a large extent are set to get a fresh boost with Auxo Meet, a gathering of the group members on the lines of the Kudumbashree’s recent ‘Back to School’ programme.

The meet on December 23 will see nearly 2 lakh auxiliary group members get together in schools with the aim of strengthening the groups and bring about a transformation in their process, including intervention in social and financial matters and equipping them to contribute to development of a knowledge economy.

The auxiliary groups were formed to empower educated women in the 18-40 age group, primarily through achievement of financial independence, and engage in social and other issues that women face.

Instead of the usual resource persons, the Kudumbashree has selected two persons from the auxiliary group members in each district as State resource persons for the meet. A module with four components too has been prepared.

The first component will focus on what the auxiliary groups are, their relevance, their functioning, and how to strengthen them. The second part will delve into the possibilities for auxiliary group’s intervention in social issues such as dowry or domestic violence and cultural aspects such as talent enhancement or reading promotion. Another module will discuss new livelihood opportunities such as entrepreneurship or self-employment that are available, instead of waiting for limited opportunities available in government service and tap the possibilities thrown up by the transformation into knowledge economy.

The last module will focus on turning the auxiliary groups into knowledge resource centres that can guide others in areas such as career guidance, starting enterprises, and so on.

Kudumbashree officials say the State has the maximum number of educated women, but joblessness among women is higher than that among men. Moreover, women often become confined to their houses, particularly after marriage. The meet is aimed at utilising their potential for the benefit of their families and society.

Discussions will be held at the meet on how women can grow and advance against the backdrop of the State’s achievements in education and health; problems faced by women at the workplace; how to utilise women representation in local government, Assembly, and Parliament; and activities to improve women’s presence in social and cultural spheres and improve their financial independence.

After discussions on how to attain these objectives together, plans will be prepared and presented at the meet.