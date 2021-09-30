Kudumbashree auxiliary groups from tomorrow

Uplift of women in the 18-40 age group

Auxiliary groups under the Kudumbashree mission for social, cultural, and livelihood uplift of women in the 18-40 age group will be launched across the State on October 2, Gandhi Jayanti day, Minister for Local Self-government M.V. Govindan has said.

The Minister, in a statement on Thursday, said that although Kudumbashree, an important agency for implementing various projects and programmes of the Union and the State governments, had over 45 lakh women as neighbourhood group (NHG) members, those between the ages of 18 and 40 comprised only 10%.

This was owing to constraints such as limiting NHGs membership to one woman from a family. The auxiliary groups for young women was a solution to the problem.

Giving a platform

The auxiliary groups, he said, would also act as a platform to discuss social issues faced by women such as dowry and domestic violence and find solutions to them. These would equip women to come together irrespective of political, religious, and other differences and become involved actively in the developmental activities of the State. The groups would be strengthened to make young women confident about intervening in developmental activities and general issues. The aim was to form nearly 20,000 groups, the Minister said.