Kudumbashree a big example of social progress attained by State: CM

Published - May 17, 2024 10:49 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The mission, which now has 46.16 lakh members in three lakh neighbourhood groups, completes 26 years on Friday

The Hindu Bureau

The Kudumbashree Mission is a big example of the social progress attained by the State, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

In a post on Facebook on Friday, the 26th anniversary of Kudumbashree, the Chief Minister said the mission was a model of organised women empowerment gifted by the State to the world. It strengthened women’s interventions in society and enabled them to lead a life of dignity. Formed in 1998, the Kudumbashree today had 46.16 lakh members in three lakh neighbourhood groups.

In many spheres

Kudumbashree had transformed into a catalyst through its interventions in the State’s social life. It had its origin in formation of women’s enterprises locally but was now extending legal help, counselling, loans, and engaging in cultural activities. It also took part in rescue and relief activities during natural disasters. Its Janakeeya hotels had wide acceptance and collected waste through its Haritha Karma Sena.

Instead of limiting itself to preliminary interventions in women empowerment, the Kudumbashree worked to improve their leadership abilities too. The Left Democratic Front government was making various intervention to strengthen Kudumbashree further and expand its activities, the Chief Minister said, underlining the recognition that the mission had received internationally.

