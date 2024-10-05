Kudambasree rolls out homecare services in State

The Kudumbashree Mission has formally launched home care services at the State level for senior citizens, bedridden patients, the differently abled and newborns. Named K 4 Care, the initiative involves a network of trained women (K 4 Care executives) to provide the caregiver service in all districts.

A district-level consortium and call centre facility (91889 25597) have also been established for the public to avail of the service. A press note issued by Kudumbashree on Saturday said the services would be available for hourly, daily and monthly rates. It said the care executives have also been trained to take elderly patients to hospital or bring back children from school. If an executive is not available in a particular district to provide caregiver service, her counterpart from a neighbouring district would be provided.

Kudumbasree sources said 300 of the 500 caregivers who have been enlisted since the soft launch of the programme early this year had found gainful employment. “There is a great demand for caregiver services in the State. Very often, families are constrained because of the absence of reliable home care facilities. K 4Care is designed to address this issue”.

To ensure the safety of caregivers, Kudumabsree CDS units will collect information about the household soliciting the service and the local CDS unit will be informed once they are engaged by the household.

The pressnote said 1,000 caregivers were expected to receive training and find work by March 2025.

