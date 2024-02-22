Kuala Lumpur service launched from Thiruvananthapuram airport

February 22, 2024 08:39 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

AirAsia Berhad has started a new service from Thiruvananthapuram to Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia. Biju Prabhakar, Aviation Secretary, inaugurated the first service.

The first flight was received with an escort of follow me vehicles. The service will be on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday. The flight arrives at 11:50 p.m. and returns at 12:25 a.m.

It also has connectivity to more than 100 destinations including Australia, Thailand, Singapore, and Indonesia, said a release issued by the city airport here on Thursday.