KU VC responds to criticism

He pens a note to defend his action

A day after he was lambasted by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan for his diction and conduct, Kerala University Vice Chancellor V.P. Mahadevan Pillai has penned a note to defend his actions.

Prof. Pillai had come for severe admonishment by the Governor, who ridiculed his vocabulary, while citing a letter the Vice Chancellor had written to him. “Look at the language he has used.... How do you feel about it as a Keralite,” he asked mediapersons adding that the quality of writing made it hard for him to show face outside the State as the Chancellor of the university.

Mr. Khan also felt the Vice Chancellor “does not know how to talk and convey a message” while he took offence at an “obnoxious” response he had allegedly been given in response to the Governor’s proposal to confer D.Litt on President Ram Nath Kovind.

In response to the criticism, Prof. Pillai on Tuesday wrote, “I have remained vigilant in ensuring the grammar and spelling of my life did not err. I do not see it as a flaw that my hands shiver when my mind is shaken. I have also aspired to imbibe the valuable lessons taught by my mentors.”

He added that he did not wish to comment on the issue further.