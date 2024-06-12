GIFT a SubscriptionGift
KU V-C denies permission for Sunny Leone show

Published - June 12, 2024 06:36 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala University Vice-Chancellor in-charge Mohanan Kunnummal has denied permission for a stage show that was set to be headlined by actor Sunny Leone at the University College of Engineering, Karyavattom, on July 5.

Prof. Kunnummal issued directions to the Registrar on Wednesday to ensure that the college union complied with the order. The union had apparently failed to obtain prior approval from the university authorities to conduct the programme, sources said.

The decision of the college union to organise the show was found to be in contravention with the guidelines that had been recently issued by the State government in the aftermath of the stampede that had killed four youths and left nearly 50 injured at a technical festival at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT).

Sources also highlighted earlier orders that placed a ban on programmes including DJ parties on campuses. The Vice-Chancellor has maintained that the union will not be permitted to organise such events inside or outside the campus.

