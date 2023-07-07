ADVERTISEMENT

KU union impersonation case: bail pleas rejected

July 07, 2023 11:30 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The First Class Judicial Magistrate Court, Kattakada, on Friday rejected the bail pleas of the two key accused in the Kerala University union election impersonation case. The applications of G. J. Shyju, former Principal of Christian College, Kattakada, and former SFI leader Visakh A., were rejected by the court. They had surrendered at the the Kattakada police station on July 4, after the Kerala High Court rejected their anticipatory bail pleas. They had been booked for various offences including impersonation, cheating and forgery on a complaint lodged by the University Registrar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US