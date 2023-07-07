HamberMenu
KU union impersonation case: bail pleas rejected

July 07, 2023 11:30 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The First Class Judicial Magistrate Court, Kattakada, on Friday rejected the bail pleas of the two key accused in the Kerala University union election impersonation case. The applications of G. J. Shyju, former Principal of Christian College, Kattakada, and former SFI leader Visakh A., were rejected by the court. They had surrendered at the the Kattakada police station on July 4, after the Kerala High Court rejected their anticipatory bail pleas. They had been booked for various offences including impersonation, cheating and forgery on a complaint lodged by the University Registrar.

