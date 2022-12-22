KU to receive ₹3.25-crore grant to enhance research infrastructure

December 22, 2022 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The University of Kerala (KU) has obtained approval by the Ministry of Science and Technology for a financial grant of ₹3.25 crore for enhancing research and development.

Proposals submitted by the Departments of Botany and Geology for support under the Fund for Improvement of S&T Infrastructure (FIST) programme were approved by the Department of Science and Technology under the Ministry.

According to Botany department head E.A. Siril, the department’s proposal for a grant of ₹2 crore has been accepted. The department intends to establish several cutting-edge equipment such as multi-plate reader with curvette, bench top supercritical Co2 extractor, plant growth chamber, microwave extraction unit, cryostat, fluorescent microscope with camera and RNA/DNA work station.

The Geology department will receive funds to the tune of ₹1.25 crore for various purposes, including purchasing confocal Raman spectrometer, said department head E. Shaji.