Kerala University to organise researchers’ fest

June 17, 2023 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Kerala University will organise ‘Heights 2023’, a researchers’ festival, at its Karyavattom campus from June 19 to 22 to showcase its research achievements with focus on their social relevance.

Vice-Chancellor in-charge Mohanan Kunnummal, who spoke to mediapersons here on Friday, said the unique programme will highlight research outcomes in various departments, feature ongoing research activities, exhibitions, poster competition and research paper presentations, among other activities.

The festival will also involve interactions with eminent personalities from diverse domains of knowledge, industrialists and heads of R&D institutions. The demonstration of high-end research equipment will be another highlight of the event. The campus will be open to school and college students and teachers, and the public during the course of the event.

Renowned scientist and Director General of Aeronautical Systems at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Tessy Thomas, an alumnus of Kerala University, will formally inaugurate the festival on June 19. Former Director of Indian Institute of Science (IISc) P. Balram will deliver the keynote address.

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal will launch a book festival that will showcase books of leading publishers on the inaugural day. A.A. Rahim, MP, and Principal Secretary of the Higher Education Department Ishita Roy will inaugurate an R&D exhibition and research gallery respectively.

Shashi Tharoor, MP, will deliver a keynote address on the ‘Future of higher education in India’ during a distinguished lecture series on June 20. Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes K. Radhakrishnan will inaugurate a stall and start-up of bamboo products made by the Manithookki Kani tribal settlement in Vithura.

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve will inaugurate an industry meet on June 21. Political scientist Gopal Guru will deliver the keynote address on ‘Higher education in India: Emerging challenges’ as part of the distinguished lecture series the same day.

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu will inaugurate the valedictory session on June 22. Padma Shri award-winning tribal farmer Cheruvayal Raman will be the guest of honour on the occasion. Kadakampally Surendran, MLA, and Kerala State Higher Education Council vice chairman Rajan Gurukkal will also participate.

Cultural events featuring performances by Shahbaz Aman, Praseetha Chalakkudy, Thrissur-based theatre Valluvanadu Brahma and the students of Kerala University will add a dash of variety to the proceedings.

