KU to launch Harithalayam project

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

03 June 2020 23:40 IST

Acacia trees to be replaced with fruit-bearing and medicinal trees

The Kerala University’s Harithalayam project for increasing the green cover on campuses and to take the message of self-sufficiency to students will be launched on June 5, World Environment Day. As part of the project, the acacia trees which have been causing environmental damage will be removed, and replaced with fruit-bearing trees and medicinal trees.

Around 45,000 saplings are being prepared for this purpose on the Karyavattom campus, spread over 365 acres.

The project is being implemented with the help of the Social Forestry Department. In addition, the university also plans to have paddy cultivation in 20 acres, a coconut farm with 1,000 coconut trees, vegetable farm in five acres, a tree garden in five acres and a garden of rare plants collected from the Andaman islands.

Advertising

Advertising

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the ‘Harithalayam’ project through video conference.