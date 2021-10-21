KU to introduce student life cycle management system

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

21 October 2021 18:02 IST

The ₹1.17-cr. project will include various pre-examination activities, payment integration and hall ticket publication

The University of Kerala is set to operationalise its student life cycle management (SLCM) system to bring all student activities from admission to graduation under a single platform.

The cross-functional platform will enable multiple functions including those relating to pre-examination activities, online and offline examinations, student life cycle, post-examinations processes including camp management, evaluation of answer sheets, re-evaluation and result processing.

Advertising

Advertising

It will also provide an integrated university portal that incorporates online payment facility as well as specialised dashboards and reporting system for statutory officials to monitor academic and other activities.

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu will formally launch the system on October 29. Envisaged to be implemented in multiple phases, the pilot phase of the ₹1.17-crore project will include various pre-examination activities including exam notification, exam creation, exam reschedule, student registration, student exam approval, payment integration and hall ticket publication.

It will be initially implemented for the upcoming examinations new-generation postgraduate programmes, which were introduced a year ago, and the BTech programme at the University College of Engineering at Karyavattom. The student life cycles of the new batches will also come under the platform.

According to Pro-Vice Chancellor P.P. Ajayakumar, the integrated platform will serve to automate the university’s examination system. It is bound to shorten the cumbersome process and enable the university to declare results at a faster pace.

“The QR-coded answer sheets can be directly transferred to the valuation camps from the colleges without being required to take them to the university for false numbering and data entry. Besides, the marks can be directly uploaded on the portal by the evaluators through a mobile application. In effect, the platform will enable the university to declare results within a week or so,” Prof. Ajayakumar said.

Students will be able to download their provisional certificates, mark lists, hall tickets and other documents through the portal.