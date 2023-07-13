KU to initiate disciplinary action against erring officials

July 13, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Kerala University has decided to initiate disciplinary action against officials of its examination wing for alleged lapses in collecting answer sheets from examination centres that resulted in mass failures of students.

A Syndicate meet convened by Vice-Chancellor in-charge Mohanan Kunnummal on Wednesday also decided to issue show-cause notices to the examination superintendents who were in charge of the two centres in Kollam from where the distance education students had appeared for the examination.

The decision was adopted on the basis of a report submitted by the Controller of Examination who conducted an inquiry into the controversy surrounding nearly a hundred students who failed a BA Malayalam examination conducted by the School of Distance Education after the answer sheets were left uncollected in the examination centres.

Nod for MBA programme

The meeting also accorded sanction to a college to offer an MBA programme this academic year onwards. Sri Sathya Sai Academy of Management Excellence situated on Saigramam in Oorupoika near Attingal will be provided affiliation, subject to approval by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

In addition, new courses and additional batches have also been sanctioned in nine affiliated colleges.

