KU to host jellyfish symposium

July 24, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Kerala University will host the seventh International Jellyfish Blooms Symposium organised in association with ICAR – Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute at the Kerala Arts and Crafts Village at Vellar from November 21 to 25.

The symposium, which has been held in major cities spread across six continents thus far, is a get-together of the global jellyfish research community. The programme will focus on six major themes including jellyfish-human interactions, jellyfish associations, bioinspiration and applications, envenomation, organismal biology and ecology, and diversity, integrative taxonomy and biogeography.

A special session will also be held on jellyfish fisheries and trade with focus on its status, trends and impacts on livelihood.

