HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KU to host jellyfish symposium

July 24, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala University will host the seventh International Jellyfish Blooms Symposium organised in association with ICAR – Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute at the Kerala Arts and Crafts Village at Vellar from November 21 to 25.

The symposium, which has been held in major cities spread across six continents thus far, is a get-together of the global jellyfish research community. The programme will focus on six major themes including jellyfish-human interactions, jellyfish associations, bioinspiration and applications, envenomation, organismal biology and ecology, and diversity, integrative taxonomy and biogeography.

A special session will also be held on jellyfish fisheries and trade with focus on its status, trends and impacts on livelihood.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.