KU to have multimedia classrooms

Minister inaugurates work on ₹11 crore project to build multimedia theatres and classrooms

Teaching and research activities at departments in the University of Kerala are set to undergo a sea change with multimedia theatres and classrooms providing a new experience for students.

Higher Education Minister R.Bindu on Wednesday inaugurated the construction of 10 multimedia theatres and 33 multimedia classrooms on the campus. The project is estimated to cost ₹11 crore.

A press note issued by the university on Wednesday said the project was aimed at elevating university education in the State to world standards and making use of the latest technologies in imparting education. It said the augmentation of facilities on the campus would provide a unique academic experience for students and researchers.

Vice Chancellor V.P.Mahadevan Pillai presided over the function. Pro Vice Chancellor P.P.Ajayakumar, Syndicate members, heads of various departments, teachers and students were present.