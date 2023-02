February 25, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Kerala University (KU) will launch a virtual information technology (IT) cadre as part of efforts to extend e-governance across all spheres of its functioning.

According to an official release, university employees aged below 45 years who are proficient in IT will be deployed across departments. They will be tasked with assisting the remaining staff with employing IT tools in their activities. Preliminary steps have been initiated in this regard.