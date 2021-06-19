KU to conduct examinations from June 28 to July 9

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

19 June 2021 21:06 IST

The time-tables have been charted in a staggered manner to prevent crowding at the exam centres

The University of Kerala has finalised its time-tables for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) examinations that will get under way on June 28.

The sixth-semester examinations of UG courses (CBCSS/Career Related) will commence on June 28 and conclude within July 9. The fourth-semester examinations of PG programmes (Regular/CSS) will begin on June 29. The results will be declared by August 10.

Advertising

Advertising

In addition to its 130-odd affiliated colleges, the university has identified 11 examination centres outside its jurisdiction that extends up to Alappuzha. While at least one centre had been finalised in each district, there would be two centres in Idukki, said Pro Vice Chancellor P.P. Ajayakumar on Saturday.

As had been the case during examinations held during the last year, students have been permitted to opt for centres close to their home towns. This will prevent the examinees from travelling long distances to reach their colleges or returning to hostels in or near their campuses amid the COVID-19 spread.

The time-tables have been charted in a staggered manner to prevent crowding at the examination centres. The examinations of BCom, BSc, and BBA courses will be held from 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. on various days from June 28 to July 7. The BA examinations will be held from 1.30 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. on all days except Fridays, while they will be conducted from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays.

The examinations of sixth-semester Unitary LLB will be held from 1.30 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. on June 28, 30 and July 6, while one on July 2 (Friday) will be conducted from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Five-year integrated BA LLB/B.Com LLB/BBA LLB 10th-semester examinations will be conducted from July 29 to July 5 during the 1.30 p.m.-4.30 p.m. slot. The University College of Engineering, Karyavattom, will conduct third-semester BTech examinations from June 28 to July 5.

Dr. Ajayakumar said the examinations of lower semesters would be conducted offline subsequently. While all such examinations would be held in the offline mode, the university would conduct fourth-semester regular and supplementary BEd examinations online on June 24 and June 25.