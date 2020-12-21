KU to commence classes on Jan. 4

University decides to resume private registrations

The University of Kerala has formally decided to resume regular classes of undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses in affiliated colleges on January 4. The Syndicate which met on Monday granted approval to the resumption of offline classes for final-year UG courses, first and fourth semesters BEd and all PG courses in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines laid down by the government.

According to official sources, colleges will function from 8.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. on all days except Sunday. Class sessions will be conducted in morning and evening shifts daily to ensure 50% attendance at a time.

Teachers from Dec. 28

The university issued directions to all teachers to report for work in colleges and teaching departments from December 28 onwards. The faculty have been tasked with reopening colleges by adhering to the instructions of the Higher Education Department.

The Syndicate also resolved to resume all its courses, including those conducted under private registrations. The decision is bound to bring cheer to large sections of students who have been protesting against the delay in permitting private registrations. The move comes in the wake of the Kerala High Court staying the introduction of courses by the Sree Narayana Guru Open University which is mandated with bringing distance education courses and private registrations in the State under one roof.