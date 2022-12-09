Kerala University to collaborate with Russian university

December 09, 2022 07:33 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Kerala University will collaborate with Yaroslav-the-Wise Novgorod State University (NovSU) in various disciplines and provide scholarships for students of both universities.

ADVERTISEMENT

The areas of the academic tie-up were formalised during a meeting held at Kerala University on December 7. A delegation, led by Yury Borovikov, Acting Rector of NovSU, decided on the contours of the proposed agreement with Kerala University Registrar K.S. Anilkumar and other senior officials.

The universities will collaborate for a one-semester-long training programme for Master’s degree programmes in the areas of cybersecurity, theoretical physics and polymer modelling. NovSU will also admit two or three undergraduates from Kerala University on a scholarship scheme. Two post doctoral researchers will also be granted admission in the same areas of study.

NovSU will assist the Department of Russian of Kerala University by deploying a Russian language teacher for one or two months to improve the quality of teaching. Kerala University will also provide scholarship for one person from Veliky Novgorod city for undergoing training in Malayalam or Hindi.

MoUs to be signed

The universities have agreed to sign a Memorandum of Understanding after obtaining approval by the syndicate and authorities concerned in both the countries.

The Russian delegation also comprised Deputy Governor of Novgorod region Ilya Malenko, Mayor of Veliky Novgorod city Aleksandr Rozbaum, Deputy Head of the Administration of the Governor of the Novrogod region Shestakov Nikolai, Honorary Consul of the Russian Federation and the Director of the Russian House in Thiruvananthapuram Ratheesh C. Nair and Deputy Director Kavitha Nair.

Kerala University Syndicate members S. Nazeeb, K.G. Gopchandran, Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) director Gabriel Simon Thattil and the heads of various departments also participated in the meeting. (EOM)

ADVERTISEMENT