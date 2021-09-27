KU to amend statute to obtain no-dowry declaration

Kochi

27 September 2021 21:15 IST

Modalities for implementing declaration will be decided soon

The Kerala University (KU) will amend its statute to insist on a declaration from its students that they will not violate the Dowry Prohibition Act for issuing their degree certificates.

The KU syndicate will deliberate on the steps to be taken against the students in case of violation of the declaration.

Incidentally, Calicut and Mahatma Gandhi universities had decided to insist on undertakings from students and their guardians that the degree or admission of students shall be withdrawn if they violate the Act provisions.

The guardians also need to give an undertaking that they will not demand directly or indirectly from the parents or guardians of the bride or bridegroom, as the case may be, any dowry.

The institutions had also made those joining its service sign an undertaking that the violation of the Act will make them liable for disciplinary action.

According to KU Registrar K.S. Anilkumar, Chapter Six of the first statute of the KU dealing with the powers of the Syndicate will be amended within a fortnight to incorporate the provisions related to dowry. The modalities for implementing the declaration and related matters will be decided soon. The university has decided on the amendments after obtaining legal opinion.

The decision of Calicut University to withdraw admission or degree certificates to students who violate the Act had invited the wrath of legal experts, who termed the decision as unconstitutional and illegal.

The universities decided to go in for collecting the undertaking following a meeting of Vice Chancellors convened by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan two months ago.

The initiative came after reports of increase in dowry-related cases and domestic violence against women. The alleged dowry death of a young girl from Kollam had led to a public outcry.

The students seeking admission in the Mahatma Gandhi university from the current academic year will have to submit the undertaking at the time of admission, said its Registrar B. Prakash Kumar.