KU team bags patent for inventing cost-effective, cyan-emitting LED

October 09, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The invention has been developed using a tellurate-based double perovskite material without doping any activator. The LED is the first to be made exclusively from a double perovskite material.

The Hindu Bureau

The research team of Kerala University which designed the cyan-emitting LED

Researchers of Kerala University have invented a cyan-emitting LED (light-emitting diode) that holds the potential to reduce the production costs of devices substantially.

The team comprising Subodh G., Sibi K.S., research scholars Nithin J.S., and Amrithakrishnan B. of the Physics department, and K.G. Gopchandran of Optoelectronics department has obtained a patent issued by Intellectual Property India for their invention titled ‘Double perovskite tellurates and the use thereof in the fabrication of cyan-emitting LEDs’.

According to the researchers, the manufacturing process of cyan-emitting LED, available commercially, is characterised by its complexity and considerable production expenses. The utilisation of highly expensive activator ions like Europium in such LEDs significantly contributes to the overall production costs.

The invention, however, has been developed using a tellurate-based double perovskite material without doping any activator. They added the LED is the first to be made exclusively from a double perovskite material.

Besides, the LED is characterised by emission of light in the visible region (wavelength ranging from 350-750 nm) with the maximum emission being around 484 nm (corresponding to the cyan colour).

The invention holds promise in potentially disrupting the market by offering economically viable cyan-emitting LED devices. The team hopes to establish collaborations with industrial entities engaged in large-scale production to harness the benefits of the achievement.

