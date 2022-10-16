KU teaching and non-teaching staff present a visual treat for visitors to the campus

An exhibition of art works by Kerala University (KU) Pro-Vice Chancellor P.P. Ajayakumar and a group of teaching and non-teaching staff have put up a visual treat for the visitors to the campus.

The K.R. Narayanan Memorial Student Amenity Centre at the university’s Senate House campus is now adorned with paintings of 24 employees. Nearly two dozen hand-painted glass bottles add variety to the week-long show that will draw to a close on Tuesday.

The programme is the second in the Ishika series of exhibitions organised by Dhamani, a cultural organisation of university employees. The event, which Prof. Ajayakumar says will become an annual affair, has generated considerable interest since the first edition that barely had 10 participants two years ago.

Dhamani’s events, including the Ishika exhibitions, are intended to inculcate an affinity towards arts and culture, he says.

According to him, the “mother university”, which boasts of a robust ecosystem for higher studies in social sciences, sciences and languages, lacks a similar environment for performing and visual arts. It only has a Music Department and a Centre for Performing and Visual Arts to show in this regard.

“As prescribed in the National Education Policy, a university must ideally uphold a multidisciplinary character. Kerala University also must aspire to expand its horizons to take up courses in the neglected areas of study,” Prof. Ajayakumar says, while adding the institution has decided to launch a new Department of Design as part of such efforts.

While the Pro-Vice Chancellor exhibited 26 charcoal paintings of noted personalities, the other participants presented pencil drawings, water colour, acrylic, and oil paintings. The next edition of the exhibition is being planned in an elaborate manner and will also feature art works by the students of the university.