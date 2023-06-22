KU Syndicate will take a call on MSM College: Kunnummal

June 22, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Kerala University (KU) Vice-Chancellor in-charge Mohanan Kunnummal has said that a decision on the action against MSM College, Kayamkulam, which had provided MCom admission to former SFI leader Nikhil Thomas, will be taken by the Syndicate during its meeting on June 27.

He also found no irregularity in the university’s admission procedure which, certain quarters alleged, had been extended to include Mr. Thomas’ application.

Participating in a ‘Meet the Press’ programme at the Thiruvananthapuram Press Club on Thursday, Dr. Kunnummal appeared to be unsatisfied with the explanation furnished by MSM College on the now-cancelled admission. Referring to its excuse that the Principal and the Head of the Department (of Commerce) at the time of Mr. Thomas’ admission had retired, the V-C asked why the other faculty members had failed to flag the irregularity.

According to him, the prospectus has laid down that the primary responsibility of verifying certificates furnished for admission lies with Principals. While this has been the rule for a long time, it appears it was seldom enforced. “We will hereafter collect undertakings from Principals who will be mandated with confirming the authenticity of certificates,” he said.

He, however, conceded that colleges lack the wherewithal to examine the genuineness of documents issued from universities outside the State. Colleges will be advised to inform the university in cases in which the veracity of certificates is doubtful.

Explaining the university’s stance, he said an eligibility certificate had been issued to Mr. Thomas after the BCom course content that was claimed to be of Kalinga University had over a 60% match with that of Kerala University. Dr. Kunnummal pointed out that former Vice-Chancellor V.P. Mahadevan Pillai had exercised the special powers, conferred on the V-C, on the basis of the approval of the Board of Studies (of Commerce) and the Dean, and subsequently placed it before the academic council for ratification. The established norms had been adhered to in the particular case, he claimed.

Meanwhile, Syndicate member K.H. Babujan refuted the Opposition charge on his alleged role in Mr. Thomas’ admission. While he asserted his innocence in the issue, Mr. Babujan claimed he does not remember having made a recommendation for the former SFI leader. He also told mediapersons that the decision to extend the deadline to apply for admissions to postgraduate courses had been made by the university’s online admission committee, of which he is not a member.

Case registered

Meanwhile, the Cantonment police registered a case against Kerala Students Union (KSU) State convener Ansil Jaleel on charges of forging a degree certificate. The police have initiated the legal proceedings despite Kerala University clarifying that it had not complained against him, but sought an investigation into the allegations of a forged document as reported by a newspaper.

Mr. Jaleel has been charged under various provisions, including Sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 466 (forgery of public record) and 468 (using a forged document for cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.