KU Syndicate subcommittee advices V-C to sign certificates of youth fest group events

A subcommittee of the Kerala University Syndicate has advised Vice-Chancellor in-charge Mohanan Kunnummal to sign the certificates meant to be distributed among the winners of the group events from the Kerala University Union Youth Festival held in March.

The certificates had been withheld following allegations raised by various quarters including the Save University Campaign Committee that around 70 college teams were included as first, second and third prize winners in just seven group events, in order to enable nearly 800 students to fetch grace marks. They stood to be eligible for grace marks of 6% for each paper in the university examinations. The Vice-Chancellor had earlier consented to sign the certificates issued for the winners of solo events.

In the face of mounting protests by student organisations, particularly the Students Federation of India (SFI), the sub-committee urged the Vice-Chancellor to end the stalemate by approving the disbursal of certificates to the winners of the group events.

The panel is also learnt to have recommended imposing a ban on those colleges that were involved in unruly incidents during the festival that had to be called off without the completion of competition events.

The report is expected to come up for discussion at the meeting of the Syndicate on August 31.

Meanwhile, the SFI accused the Vice-Chancellor of obstructing the university’s academic and administrative functions through various actions. His alleged refusal to convene the Syndicate has stalled the distribution of degree certificates. The purported inaction has also disrupted crucial activities including the awarding of PhD degrees.

