KU Syndicate: Kunnummal cornered for his “role” in facilitating Governor’s Senate nominations

December 28, 2023 10:50 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala University Syndicate on Thursday witnessed heated scenes after its members blamed Vice-Chancellor in-charge Mohanan Kunnummal for the fiasco over the nomination of Senate members.

Meeting for the first time since the controversial nominations were made by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, the Syndicate witnessed Prof. Kunnummal getting virtually cornered as a majority of Syndicate members, including the government nominees, took a stance against him.

The confrontation appeared imminent a few days ago after Syndicate member Shijukhan J.S. had demanded that the files pertaining to the recommendations made by the university for Senate nominations be placed before the meeting.

The CPI(M) members in the Syndicate trained their guns on Prof. Kunnummal for his alleged failure in forwarding the list of recommended student candidates that had been prepared by the university. They suspected the Vice-Chancellor to have stonewalled the recommendations in order to enable Raj Bhavan to nominate four other students, reportedly members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), to the Senate. The Kerala High Court subsequently stayed the nominations a few weeks ago.

While the issue had come up for discussion, Prof. Kunnummal maintained that the issue was subjudice and hence, the files could not be presented during the meeting. Coming clean on his role in the controversy, the Vice-Chancellor clarified he had not forwarded the list of recommendations to the Chancellor. As this “admission” paved the way for loud protests against him, Prof. Kunnummal said he was not legally bound to forward proposals for the purpose.

His stance failed to find favour with the Syndicate members who accused him of being hand-in-glove with the Chancellor in facilitating the nomination of ABVP workers to the Senate.

The Vice Chancellor’s instruction to remove a banner hung by the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) against the Chancellor at the main entrance of the Senate Hall campus in Palayam was also shot down at the meeting.

The Syndicate endorsed a report presented by the Registrar that the removal of the banner could create a law and order problem in the university. Many members also echoed demands to safeguard democracy and the freedom to express one’s views on campuses.

The banner, which likened Mr. Khan to Hitler and Mussolini, had been erected in protest against a directive the Governor had issued to take down such materials at the Calicut University during his recent stay there.

Many members of the Syndicate also demanded an inquiry into the role of the Vice-Chancellor’s office in “leaking” to the media the instruction he had issued to the Registrar.

While Prof. Kunnummal did not raise any argument, he called for closely examining the legal precedents in erecting banners in educational institutions. A subcommittee will be formed to prevent such controversies over the use of such materials in the future.

