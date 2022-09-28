KU Syndicate discusses fallout with Chancellor over VC selection

The controversy surrounding the selection of the next Vice Chancellor figured in the special meeting of Kerala University Syndicate held on Tuesday.

While the issue was not included in the meeting agenda, Vice Chancellor V.P. Mahadevan Pillai broached the topic when a Syndicate member enquired about the university’s stance.

Prof. Pillai reported to the Syndicate that a resolution had been passed by the Senate in response to the notification that had been issued by the Raj Bhavan to constitute the search-cum-selection committee for the Vice Chancellor.

He reiterated that the Chancellor has not provided a formal response to the resolution. Under the circumstances, the Senate cannot be convened for yet another meeting to deliberate upon the same issue, he pointed out.

The Vice Chancellor also flagged the purported violation in constituting the selection panel without including the Senate’s nominee.

Meanwhile, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan shot off yet another letter to the Vice Chancellor directing him to adopt urgent steps to nominate a member to the selection committee. In his third letter that raised the same demand, the Chancellor reminds the Vice Chancellor of the bounds of his authority and his responsibilities as prescribed by law.