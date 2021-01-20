KU staffer suspended

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

20 January 2021

The University of Kerala on Tuesday suspended a section officer for allegedly tampering with the marks obtained by a former student on an examination software.

Section officer Vinod V. has been suspended, pending inquiry, after being accused of wilfully entering incorrect marks gained by a 2015-18 batch student when he had appeared for supplementary examinations in 2019. The alleged malpractice came to light when the former student had recently applied for a mark-list of a supplementary paper. Upon verification, the authorities ascertained that the marks he had obtained in seven supplementary examinations were tampered with on the software and did not match those that were found on the answer scripts. While the former student had failed in none of the supplementary examinations, the records stated otherwise. The marks had been apparently entered using the login credentials of the official.

