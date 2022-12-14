KU Senate nominations: Kerala HC adjourns hearing

December 14, 2022 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday adjourned to Thursday (December 15) the hearing on petitions challenging the action of the Chancellor in withdrawing the nominations of 15 members from the Kerala University (KU) Senate.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the petition came up for hearing before Justice Devan Ramachandran, S. Gopakumaran Nair, senior counsel for the Chancellor, submitted that there was no necessity for the Senate to engage in “a shadow fight” with the Chancellor over the notification constituting a two-member search committee. This was because the moment the Senate nominated its representative to the committee, the notification would become inoperative and a fresh one would be issued.

The intention of the Chancellor was to persuade the Senate to nominate a member to the search committee. In fact, the nominated members had no right to take a stand against the Chancellor in this regard, he submitted.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US