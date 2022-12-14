KU Senate nominations: Kerala HC adjourns hearing

December 14, 2022 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday adjourned to Thursday (December 15) the hearing on petitions challenging the action of the Chancellor in withdrawing the nominations of 15 members from the Kerala University (KU) Senate.

When the petition came up for hearing before Justice Devan Ramachandran, S. Gopakumaran Nair, senior counsel for the Chancellor, submitted that there was no necessity for the Senate to engage in “a shadow fight” with the Chancellor over the notification constituting a two-member search committee. This was because the moment the Senate nominated its representative to the committee, the notification would become inoperative and a fresh one would be issued.

The intention of the Chancellor was to persuade the Senate to nominate a member to the search committee. In fact, the nominated members had no right to take a stand against the Chancellor in this regard, he submitted.