KU reviews move to cancel PG entrance

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

17 September 2020 18:46 IST

Varsity gives up plan to admit students on the basis of marks

The Kerala University (KU) has backtracked from its decision to scrap the entrance examinations for postgraduate (PG) programmes offered through its 44 study departments.

Abandoning its plan to admit students on the basis of the marks in the qualifying examinations, the Syndicate decided to stick to the conventional pen-and-paper mode for the examinations. The move comes midway through the admission process for the credit and semester system (CSS) PG programmes that had begun on September 7.

While mulling various options, the CSS Academic Committee had on August 12 suggested either online mode for the conduct of examinations or granting admission based on the marks of the undergraduate (UG) examinations. In view of the pandemic, the Syndicate subsequently opted for the latter in its meeting two days later. The decision was approved by the Academic Council on August 27.

According to official sources, the proposal was met with widespread opposition with numerous aspirants highlighting the disparity that existed in the syllabi of UG programmes in universities across the country. In the absence of a mechanism to normalise the marks, the Syndicate decided to revert to the conventional mode of examinations in an emergency meeting held on Wednesday.

“The candidates will be able to appear for the examination in their home districts. Examination centres will be identified in each district, including outside the university’s jurisdiction,” a senior official said. The deadline for submitting applications for admissions is September 21.

Save Education Forum, an organisation of educationists and activists, has come out against the Syndicate’s “unilateral move” alleging that it encroached upon the authority of the Academic Council. It also alleged that the university bowed down to political pressure by claiming that the earlier plan to consider UG marks would have adversely affected several students affiliated to the Students Federation of India (SFI).