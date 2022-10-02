KU relents to Chancellor’s diktat; decides to convene Senate

ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala University appears to have dialled down its confrontational stance with the Raj Bhavan by deciding to convene a special Senate meeting to discuss the Chancellor’s directive to nominate a member to the search-cum-selection committee for the next Vice Chancellor.

The shift in the university’s stance has come following an ultimatum served on the Vice Chancellor to propose a nominee by October 11. A failure to fulfil the obligation could prompt the Raj Bhavan to adopt various drastic measures including dissolving the Senate or adopt disciplinary action against Vice Chancellor V.P. Mahadevan Pillai whose tenure is set to come to an end on October 24.

According to sources, the university has officially conveyed its willingness to the Raj Bhavan to convene a Senate meeting for the purpose. However, no date has been finalised for the meeting. Moreover, the norms mandate that the Senate can be convened only with its members being circulated notice at least 10 days in advance. Such notices have not been issued as of yet.

While the stage is set for the Senate meeting, it is yet to be seen if the university would finally decide to honour the Chancellor’s directive. The university had earlier stuck to its stance when the Chancellor Arif Mohammed Khan had written thrice to seek the Senate’s nominee towards the selection process. It claimed to be on a legally firm ground after receiving advice by its standing counsel on the issue.