July 09, 2023 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Kerala University has refuted allegations that a Syndicate meeting was illegally convened without the knowledge of the Vice Chancellor. It was alleged by various quarters that a group of newly-nominated Syndicate members organised a meeting. No meeting or activity that violated the norms has been held in the university, an official release stated.

