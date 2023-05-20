ADVERTISEMENT

KU recommends removal of college Principal in impersonation row

May 20, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

G.J. Shyju will also be suspended from teaching and examination duties; complaint to be submitted to police for cheating

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala University on Saturday recommended removal of G.J. Shyju, Principal in-charge of Christian College, Kattakada, over the alleged fraud committed in the college union election.

The Syndicate, which met for the first time since the controversy over an unelected Students Federation of India (SFI) leader being included in the fray for the university union election broke out, demanded stringent action against Dr. Shyju for his role in the alleged impersonation.

Lamenting that the controversy brought shame to the only university to obtain A++ grading by NAAC in the State, Vice-Chancellor in-charge Mohanan Kunnummal told mediapersons that the college management would be directed to suspend Dr. Shyju from teachership, failing which the university would withdraw the institution’s recognition.

He would also be excluded from all responsibilities entrusted by the university, including examination duties for the next five years. The university would also withdraw his authority as the drawing and dispensing officer that had been entrusted by way of his position as Principal.

A complaint would also be submitted to the police against both the Principal as well as Vishak A., a first-year student, for “deliberately cheating” the university.

Vishak, who was removed as SFI’s Kattakada area committee secretary, had submitted his photo and signed on the nomination form for the university union election after the college illegally replaced an elected student from the post of university union councillor (UUC).

Admitting that the controversy had cast aspersions on the election process, Prof. Kunnummal said all lists that had been submitted by affiliated colleges for the university union election would be thoroughly scrutinised. Additional details, including that of nominations and the list of all winners, would be sought from the colleges.

The list of UUCs uploaded on the university website would be taken down and uploaded only after the scrutiny. Opportunity would also be provided to raise complaints at a later stage. The election would be held only after such steps were completed. It was earlier scheduled for May 26.

Steps would be taken to recover the financial loss suffered by the university by way of postponement of the elections, including printing costs, from Dr. Shyju. The college would have to bear the costs if he failed to fulfil the directive.

Dr. Shyju had been removed as district secretary of the Congress-affiliated Kerala Private College Teachers’ Association in view of the controversy.

