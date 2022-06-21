KU receives A++ NAAC accreditation

It figures among top 10 varsities in the country

The University of Kerala on Tuesday joined the league of top institutions such as Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, and Jawaharlal Nehru University as it secured the highest National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) grading of A++ in the third cycle of accreditation.

As a result, the 85-year-old ‘mother university’ has recorded the highest grading and points obtained by any university in the State. It has scored with a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 3.67 (out of 4).

Kerala University had received B++ (CGPA 81.5) and A (CGPA 3.03) grades in the first and second cycles of assessment respectively.

The university received grade points in various criteria as follows: curricular aspects – 3.8, teaching-learning and evaluation – 3.47, research, innovations and extension – 3.52, infrastructure and learning resources – 3.75, student support and progression – 3.93, governance, leadership and management – 3.61, and institutional values and best practices – 3.96.

With the historic achievement, Kerala University figured among the top 10 universities and has become the first among State universities in the country in terms of NAAC grading, Pro-Vice Chancellor P.P. Ajayakumar said.

He pointed out that various academic activities that had been undertaken by the university during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic held it in good stead. The Information Technology-enabled development of library services, implementation of student-oriented technology, green campus project and steps to harness solar energy also paved the way for the achievement.

Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) director Gabriel Simon Thattil said the university stood to receive projects worth ₹800 crore from the University Grants Commission (UGC) by way of the achievement. The accreditation status will also boost the career prospects of graduates, especially while enrolling in other institutions and research organisations. It is also likely to enhance access to research funds and new courses.

Moreover, Kerala University will also be able to apply for coveted recognitions including Institution of Eminence and Centre of Excellence that will further open the doors for more benefits.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who congratulated the university, attributed the feat to various projects that have been undertaken by the government in the higher education sector. The achievement is bound to inspire the other universities in soaring greater heights. Higher Education Minister R. Bindu also lauded the achievement.